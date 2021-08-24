Jen Psaki Not Happy About Reporter's 'Stranded' Comment

(Newser) – Peter Doocy, Fox News' White House reporter, had a question for Jen Psaki during Monday's White House press briefing that the press secretary did not appreciate. "Does the president have a sense that most of the criticism is not of leaving Afghanistan, it’s the way that he has ordered it to happen by pulling the troops before getting these Americans who are now stranded?" Doocy asked. "Does he have a sense of that?" Psaki, whom Mediaite describes as getting "defensive" and Fox describes as "visibly annoyed," responded, "I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home home. We are in touch with them via phone, via text, via any way that we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home."

Doocy then said, "There are no Americans stranded, is the White House’s official position on what’s happening in Afghanistan right now?" Psaki replied, "I’m just calling you out for saying that we are stranding Americans in Afghanistan when we have been very clear that we are not leaving Americans who want to return home. We are going to bring them home and I think that’s important for the American public to hear and understand." The interaction went viral, with media outlets and commenters on social media alike expressing skepticism; the New York Post notes there have been "numerous reports of Americans being unable to board flights out." Fox News rounds up incredulous social media reactions, with some accusing Psaki of using semantics to obscure the truth of the situation. (Read more Afghanistan stories.)