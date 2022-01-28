After Holocaust Remembrance, Swastikas

(Newser) – Swastikas were found to have defaced the exterior of Washington's Union Station on Friday, less than a mile from the nation's Capitol. "Sickening. Yesterday was Holocaust Remembrance Day," Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez tweeted. President Biden had used the occasion to caution against a "resurgence of antisemitism," per Axios. The Nazi symbols were drawn in the facade around the entrance. An Amtrak spokesperson said that DC and Amtrak Police are investigating and that the swastikas would be removed "as quickly as possible."

"This antisemitic and hateful symbol has no place in our society, and to find it in our city the week of International Holocaust Remembrance Day is particularly offensive," said a tweet the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. The observance takes place on the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, per the Washington Post. The DC police chief said he expects the case to be resolved quickly. "We want to be accurate in making sure we identify the person responsible," he said. (Read more swastikas stories.)