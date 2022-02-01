She Was Dancing on a Party Bus, Ended Up Dead

(Newser) – A young California mother celebrating a relative's birthday and her own upcoming birthday was killed after falling out of a party bus on a Los Angeles freeway this weekend. Heather Garcia, a mom to five kids who would have turned 30 Monday, was dancing in the bus around 3am Sunday when she tripped and fell against the door, family members tell ABC 7. It opened, and she fell out onto the 101 freeway, where she was struck by a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene, CBS LA reports. The other driver is cooperating with authorities.

story continues below

"I don’t know how the door opened. Nobody knows how the door opened. The door shouldn’t have opened up," her brother says. "You expect when you pay for a service so that you don't drink and drive or do anything illegal ... you get there, somebody takes you there safe, and you're going to get back home safe because that's what you paid the service for," says Garcia's husband, and the father of their children ages 1 to 10. "Heather I will never forget you and I will always tell the kids how much you loved them everyday," he writes on a GoFundMe campaign set up to help the family. (Read more California stories.)