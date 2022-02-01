Amid Joe Rogan Drama, 'Delete Spotify' Shows Up on Spotify

(Newser) – Listen to Belly on Spotify, and you'll be met with an interesting message (at least, if you're listening via the desktop app): "Delete Spotify." That's what the image associated with the '90s alt-rock band's Spotify page reads, and the band's members confirm to Variety they changed the image, independent of Warner Music, which, as the rights-holder for most of Belly's albums, controls the uploading of the actual music to the streaming service. "From the start, Spotify’s business model has been to devalue creative work and underpay artists, while lobbying (along with other tech giants) to keep the regulations governing royalty payments hard in their favor and against artists," the band says.

story continues below

And then, the statement continues, Spotify uses its profits not to distribute money to artists but to "give a platform to disinformation—disinformation that may well prolong the pandemic and further hurt artists by limiting live-performance options." They point to the Union of Musicians' campaign calling for "Justice at Spotify," including fair compensation for music workers, as well as the Songwriters of North America, a grassroots organization calling for the same. Warner Music also holds the rights to most of the music of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, which it has removed from Spotify at the artists' requests due to Spotify's continued affiliation with Joe Rogan's podcast.

More recently, Nils Lofgren, a member of the E Street Band and Crazy Horse, cut ties with Spotify for the same reason, the Washington Post reports. Brene Brown also announced she would not be releasing podcasts until further notice, though she did not give a reason and it was not clear whether her decision was linked to the Rogan controversy. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have urged Spotify to fight misinformation on its platform, but they have not announced any plans to cut ties with Spotify, with which they have a podcast deal. For those wanting to follow Belly's advice, Lifehacker has an article on the quickest way to delete your Spotify account. (Read more Spotify stories.)