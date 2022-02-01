(Newser) – The general consensus in DC is that President Biden will be able to get his nominee on the Supreme Court without the usual scorched-earth fight of recent confirmations. But even if that proves to be the case, some political fireworks are inevitable. The Hill, for example, expects Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, and Josh Hawley—all potential presidential candidates in 2024 or beyond—to use their positions on the Senate Judiciary Committee to raise their profiles with the conservative base. Cruz seems to be at the forefront of that. Coverage:

On his Verdict With Ted Cruz podcast, the Texas senator criticized Biden for limiting the pool of candidates to Black women, reports CNN. "I gotta say that's offensive. You know, you know Black women are what, 6% of the US population? He's saying to 94% of Americans, 'I don't give a damn about you, you are ineligible.'" Elaborating: "It's actually an insult to Black women," says Cruz. "If he came and said, 'I'm gonna put the best jurist on the court and he looked at a number of people and he ended up nominating a Black woman, he could credibly say, 'OK, I'm nominating the person who's most qualified.' He's not even pretending to say that. He's saying, 'If you're a white guy, tough luck. If you're a white woman, tough luck.'"

