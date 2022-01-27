This SCOTUS Confirmation May Be Relatively Tame

(Newser) – Fights over recent Supreme Court nominees have set off political fireworks, but the upcoming one to fill the seat of Stephen Breyer isn't expected to be as dramatic. Much could change, of course, depending on the person selected, but an assessment by Politico suggests that leading conservative groups are largely resigned to what the site terms "implicit acceptance." Coverage:



Big reasons: Politico ticks off the reasons this fight has less urgency as, say, the one to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, including the biggest one of all: A "new justice would not shift the court’s ideological balance, let alone its majority." Conservatives will continue to hold a 6-3 edge. From the right, Charles CW Cooke at the National Review agrees: "Breyer is a non-originalist who will be replaced by another non-originalist," he writes. "It would, of course, be much better for America were Breyer to be replaced by an originalist, but his retirement will not substantially change the makeup of the Court, and, in all likelihood, it will make things marginally worse for the 'living constitution' brigade."

