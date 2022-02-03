Matt Damon Takes His Lumps on South Park

(Newser) – The first episode of the 25th season of South Park is not kind to Matt Damon. As the The Hollywood Reporter notes, Cartman and the gang make the actor the butt of a running joke over his advocacy of cryptocurrency. The hook is this commercial that Damon made for Crypto.com. "What does Matt Damon say in the bitcoin commercial? Fortune favors the brave!" Cartman says. When Clyde responds, "My dad said he listened to Matt Damon and lost all his money," Cartman counters, "Yes, everyone did! But, they were brave in doing so!" (Bitcoin was trading below $37,000 on Thursday, down from its high of nearly $70,000 in November.)

The episode involves the gang trying to get pajamas-wearing privileges back at school, and Cartman exhorts everyone to be brave, "but not too brave or else Matt Damon will come and take all our money," per the Daily Beast. At one point, someone pleads, "Can we lay off the Matt Damon jokes please, they're just getting old." But as both stories note, show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have been gleefully going after Damon since 2004 and their Team America: World Police movie (see here). The new episode is the first regular-season show for South Park since 2019 because of a pandemic production hiatus.