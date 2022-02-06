Russia Scoffs at US Warning, Offers One of Its Own

(Newser)
–
The Russia-Ukraine conflict remains in limbo, but the Russia-US rhetoric about that standoff continues to escalate. Developments:
- US warnings: American security officials have laid out a series of worst-case scenarios to US and European lawmakers in recent days, reports the Washington Post. They say a full invasion could result in the deaths of up to 50,000 civilians, 25,000 members of the Ukraine military, and 10,000 Russian troops, per the New York Times. In short, it could be "the largest military operation on land in Europe since 1945," according to the Times.
- Warnings, II: A full invasion could result in up to 5 million refugees, say the US security officials. They also warn that Vladimir Putin's troops could quickly surround the capital of Kyiv and remove democratically elected President Volodymyr Zelensky.
- Russian ridicule: As stories about these new assessments surfaced, Russia pushed back. "Madness and scaremongering continues," tweeted Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy. "What if we would say that US could seize London in a week and cause 300K civilian deaths?” Another Russian official, parliamentary deputy Artem Turov, accused the US of "doing everything possible to fan a new conflict.”
- How close? The US security officials say Russia continues to mass troops and now has 70% of the necessary force in place to mount a full invasion. The number of "battalion tactical groups" near the border has increased from 60 to 83, with more in transit, reports Reuters. However, US security officials say Putin has not made a final decision on whether to invade.
- A key date: One factor in all this is the winter weather. Russia would be able to more easily move its military vehicles and troops over fully frozen ground. According to US estimates, that should be the case starting around February 15 through the end of March, per Reuters.
(The US also has warned of a "false flag" operation
by Russia, which would be used to justify an invasion.)