49ers Fan in Induced Coma After Beating at Rams' Stadium

(Newser) – A 49ers fan wearing a San Francisco jersey apparently was beaten in the stadium parking lot on his way to see his team play the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs on Sunday. Daniel Luna, 40, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma, USA Today reports. He had taken a flight from Oakland to go to the game alone after his companions canceled on him, per the Los Angeles Times. Paramedics found Luna in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium, police said, about a half-hour after the game started. "They believe he suffered from an assault at the stadium to his upper body and facial area," said Inglewood Police Lt. Geoffrey Meeks.

Luna, who owns a restaurant in Oakland, still had his wallet, watch, and cellphone when he was taken to the hospital. His restaurant is closed for now. SoFi Stadium officials said they're working with law enforcement on the case. "We are relying heavily on video to try to identify the people involved. We are going to leave no stone unturned," Meeks said. The NFL's Super Bowl is scheduled to be played at the stadium on Feb. 13. The attack echoes the one against a San Francisco Giants fan in Los Angeles in 2011. Bryan Stow suffered traumatic brain injuries and was left in a coma when he was beaten in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium on Opening Day. (Read more beatings stories.)