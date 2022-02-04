Economists Expected Lousy Jobs Report, Got the Opposite

(Newser) – Economists were expecting a lousy jobs report on Friday, but it came in much stronger than expected. Employers seem to have weathered the omicron surge in January better than anticipated. The numbers:

Employers added 467,000 jobs in January, the Labor Department reported. Estimates varied widely ahead of the release, notes CNBC. A common forecast was for a more modest gain of 150,000 jobs, but many analysts expected the number to actually decline because of the COVID variant. The outlet describes the final number as a "stunning gain." The rate: The unemployment rate ticked up to 4% from 3.9%, which is still near historical lows, per the Wall Street Journal.

