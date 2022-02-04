(Newser) – Being stuck inside for a day or two after a snowstorm isn't so bad if your house is warm and cozy, the power doesn't go out, and you have ample food and beverage. A two-month entrapment, with dwindling supplies—different story. That's how long one couple was stuck inside their Northern California cabin, surrounded by snow and downed trees, until their rescue this week by the California Highway Patrol's Valley Division Air Operations team, reports the Hill. The CHP notes it received a request for help Tuesday from the Sierra County Sheriff's Office to evacuate the couple and their dog, who'd been hunkering down in the cabin since Dec. 6.

Because the snow and fallen trees made roads in the area impassable, the CHP sent a helicopter to the cabin. The chopper was able to land nearby, despite heavy winds, and the three trapped tenants were flown to a landing zone, then brought by deputies to "a safe location." The CHP statement notes there weren't many supplies left at the time of the rescue, though it's not clear exactly how much they had remaining. Although officials aren't saying exactly where the cabin was located, NBC News—which shows overhead views of the residence, courtesy of the CHP—notes that the Sierra County Sheriff's Office is based on the Yuba River's North Fork, in Downieville. (Read more rescue stories.)