Heather McDonald Collapses Onstage

(Newser) – That wasn't part of the act, Heather McDonald assured fans after she fell while onstage in Arizona on Saturday night. The comedian was just beginning her sold-out show on Saturday night in Tempe when she fell to the ground, hitting her head. She suffered a fractured skull, KPNX reports. "I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy," Thomas said in a video posted Sunday to Instagram stories, per the Daily Beast. She was hospitalized overnight, her management said.

"She may have lost consciousness because of dehydration," the statement said. "She was tested and does not have COVID." Thomas said she's vaccinated against the coronavirus, per TMZ. Thomas was finishing her second joke at the time, and had just said: "I'm vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted and flu shot and shingle shot and haven't gotten COVID and Jesus loves me most." Her sister-in-law was in the audience and took her to the hospital. A former writer on Chelsea Lately, Thomas apologized to fans. "Tempe, I will be back," she said Sunday. "I've never, ever fainted in my life." (Chelsea Handler also is hospitalized and has canceled shows.)