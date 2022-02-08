2 Inmates Dead After Tennessee Jailbreak

(Newser) – Two inmates who escaped from a county jail in Tennessee on Friday are dead and a third is still at large, authorities say. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, were "confirmed deceased" following a convenience store robbery and multi-county car pursuit that ended in Wilmington, North Carolina early Saturday, NBC reports. Agencies including the US Marshals Service are searching for the third inmate, 50-year-old Johnny Shane Brown. The three inmates are believed to have escaped the jail through the air vent system Friday morning.

In a Facebook post Monday, the sheriff's office said did not say how the two men died, but said preliminary information indicates Carr and Sarver "were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington." According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects robbed a convenience store in Sneads Ferry at gunpoint around 4:30am, stole the clerk's car, and crashed it during the pursuit.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says Brown was jailed on charges including aggravated stalking, domestic assault, harassment, and violation of an order of protection, per WJHL. "Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND," the office says. Carr was jailed on charges including second-degree murder and Sarver was charged with auto theft and identity theft, among other things. Authorities believe Brown could be traveling in a white Chevrolet seen near the town of Pulaski in southwest Virginia, CNN reports. (Read more Tennessee stories.)