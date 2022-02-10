 
DC Police Arrest Teen After Threats to Schools

Police say 16-year-old may be responsible for one that forced Doug Emhoff out of a school
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 10, 2022 12:18 PM CST
16-Year-Old Arrested After School Bomb Threats
People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday after Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of a Black History Month commemoration event following a bomb threat.   (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(Newser) – Police in DC say they've got their man—or boy—in a series of bomb threats that disrupted classes at several high schools this week. Authorities have charged a 16-year-old with calling in threats to multiple schools in the District, reports DCist. Eight high schools received threats Wednesday afternoon, a day after another threat forced the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris to evacuate a DC high school. Police have not said whether they think the unidentified teen is responsible for all of the week's threats.

“The investigation is ongoing as we explore his potential connection to the remaining cases, including the one with the second gentleman,” says police spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck, per the Washington Post. No bombs were found at any of the schools, and police have not speculated about a motive. It was not immediately clear whether the teen is being charged as an adult or a juvenile. (Several bomb threats were called in to historically Black colleges at the start of February, Black History Month.)

