ATF: Turn in Your Ex for a 'Valentine's Day Surprise'

(Newser) – ATF doesn't stand for "affection, tenderness, and flowers"—and the agency definitely isn't feeling romantic this Valentine's Day. In a tweet Monday morning, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives urged people to turn in former partners involved in illegally buying and selling guns. "Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up," the ATF said. "Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember!"

"We would love to meet and treat them to a Valentine's Day surprise," the bureau said. In North Carolina, the Nash County Sheriff's Office shared a similar sentiment, urging people to turn in ex-partners with outstanding warrants, the Hill reports. The "Valentine's Day Special" includes "a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur," and a "one-night minimum stay in our luxurious 5-star accommodations," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post, adding: "This special was a huge hit last year, you may be tempted to provide additional referrals." But not everyone was laughing: Critics warned that posts like the one from the ATF could lead to vengeful ex-partners making false reports.