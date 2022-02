(Newser) – The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in 2012, per the AP. The development marks "the first time a gun manufacturer has been held liable for a mass shooting" in the US, per ABC News. The families and a survivor of the shooting sued Remington in 2015, saying the company should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public. They said their focus was on preventing future mass shootings. Details of the settlement weren't immediately released.

The civil court case in Connecticut focused on how the firearm used by the Newtown shooter—a Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle—was marketed, alleging it targeted younger, at-risk males in marketing and product placement in violent video games. In one of Remington's ads, it features the rifle against a plain backdrop and the phrase: "Consider Your Man Card Reissued." Remington had argued there was no evidence to establish that its marketing had anything to do with the shooting. The company also had said the lawsuit should have been dismissed because of a federal law that gives broad immunity to the gun industry.

But the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Remington could be sued under state law over how it marketed the rife. The gun-maker appealed to the US Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case. The case was watched by gun control advocates, gun rights supporters, and gun manufacturers across the country because it had the potential to provide a roadmap for victims of other mass shootings to circumvent the federal law and sue the makers of firearms. Remington, one of the nation's oldest gun-makers, founded in 1816, filed for bankruptcy for a second time in 2020 and its assets were later sold off to several companies.

