 
X

Family of Cinematographer Sues Alec Baldwin

Relatives of Halyna Hutchins hold actor, producers of 'Rust' responsible for her death
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 15, 2022 1:44 PM CST
Alec Baldwin Is Sued by Family of Woman He Shot
Brian Panish, left, an attorney for the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, speaks next to a portrait of Hutchins at a news conference Tuesday in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(Newser) – The family of the cinematographer fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on a movie set last year has sued the actor and the movie's producers, reports USA Today. "Reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures led to the death of Halyna Hutchins," family attorney Brian Panish said at a Tuesday news conference, per the AP. Baldwin has acknowledged that he pointed the gun at Hutchins while rehearsing a scene for Rust, but he said he never pulled the trigger, per Variety. How a live round got on the set in New Mexico remains under investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. Criminal charges are still possible.

story continues below

Panish did not specify an amount being sought by Hutchins' husband and 9-year-old son. "We believe it's going to be substantial, based on the loss of that relationship," he added. "This son has lost his mother. It is a young boy who will never have a mother. And a man who lost his wife, his soulmate," said Panish. "That goes on forever and ever." A handful of other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, though this is first by representatives of either of the two victims. The other person shot was director Joel Souza, who recovered after being hit in the shoulder. (Read more Alec Baldwin stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X