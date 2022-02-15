Family of Cinematographer Sues Alec Baldwin

(Newser) – The family of the cinematographer fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on a movie set last year has sued the actor and the movie's producers, reports USA Today. "Reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures led to the death of Halyna Hutchins," family attorney Brian Panish said at a Tuesday news conference, per the AP. Baldwin has acknowledged that he pointed the gun at Hutchins while rehearsing a scene for Rust, but he said he never pulled the trigger, per Variety. How a live round got on the set in New Mexico remains under investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. Criminal charges are still possible.

Panish did not specify an amount being sought by Hutchins' husband and 9-year-old son. "We believe it's going to be substantial, based on the loss of that relationship," he added. "This son has lost his mother. It is a young boy who will never have a mother. And a man who lost his wife, his soulmate," said Panish. "That goes on forever and ever." A handful of other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, though this is first by representatives of either of the two victims. The other person shot was director Joel Souza, who recovered after being hit in the shoulder. (Read more Alec Baldwin stories.)