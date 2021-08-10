Lawsuit: Prince Andrew Sexually Abused 17-Year-Old

(Newser) – Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit Monday accusing Britain's Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her multiple times when she was 17—at the suggestion of his friend, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The federal suit was filed in New York, ABC reports, only days before a state law expires that allows civil claims to be filed in childhood sexual abuse cases regardless of statutes of limitations. "If she doesn't do it now, she would be allowing him to escape any accountability for his actions," said David Boies, Giuffre’s attorney. "And Virginia is committed to trying to avoid situations where rich and powerful people escape any accountability for their actions." The abuse reportedly took place at Epstein's New York mansion and at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend who is awaiting trial on charges of the sex trafficking of a minor.

A spokesperson for Andrew said Monday that there would be no comment issued on the lawsuit, which leaves damages up to the court. The prince denied Giuffre's allegations in a 2019 interview, in which he said he doesn't recall meeting her. Giuffre, one of Epstein's dozens of sexual abuse accusers, says in the suit that he offered sex with her to the prince, per the New York Times. The filing also accuses Andrew of intentional infliction of emotional distress, per the Guardian. Giuffre, 38, who now lives in Australia, says in the suit that the prince, who has since withdrawn from royal duties, knew how old she was at the time. She "feared death or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying" Epstein, the lawsuit says. Epstein died in his jail cell two years ago Tuesday. (Read more Prince Andrew stories.)