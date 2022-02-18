(Newser) – The tweet from Michigan State Police was posted early Wednesday. "Troopers from the Houghton Lake Post are asking for your help," it read, showing a photo of a brown cabin surrounded by snow and linking to a press release that briefly described the theft of said abode, per WZZM. "It was recently reported stolen," the release says of the 12-by-28 tiny home, adding that the apparent crime took place sometime between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

"It's kind of a weird situation," Trooper Matthew Scott said, per the Detroit Free Press. "At this point, the cabin is definitely not where it's supposed to be." Scott added that cops are following up on "different motives" on the missing cabin, which had been located off a county road in Coldsprings Township, in the far north reaches of the state about 25 miles east of Traverse City, per WOOD. "That's a detail we are trying to uncover," Scott noted.

Scott said the owner hasn't lived in the cabin—a structure with dark brown siding, white trim, and a copper metal roof—in a couple of years, and that he's baffled as to why anyone would want it or how it could have been swiped. Anyone with info should call the police at 989-422-5101. (Read more strange stuff stories.)