Charlize Theron Asked for 'Protection' Due to Tom Hardy's Mad Max Behavior

(Newser) – Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy were known to have clashed while filming Mad Max: Fury Road, but a new book details just how badly they clashed. For Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of "Mad Max: Fury Road," Kyle Buchanan interviewed dozens of cast and crew members to put together an oral history of the movie, USA Today reports. Among the stories revealed was this: "It was like two parents in the front of the car," Theron said of working with Hardy. "We were either fighting or we were icing each other—I don't know which one is worse—and (our co-stars) had to deal with it in the back. It was horrible! It was not a conducive working environment. ... I apologize profusely."

story continues below

Among the problems was that Hardy wanted justification for everything that was being filmed, while Theron preferred to get the work done so everyone could get home (they filmed for nine months in the Namibian desert). One day when Hardy showed up three hours late, Theron confronted him, suggesting he be fined $100,000 for every minute of the "disrespectful" delay, Variety reports. A camera operator, who says Hardy was notorious for being late, says, "(Hardy) charged up to her and said, 'What did you say to me?' He was quite aggressive. She really felt threatened, and that was the turning point, because then she said, 'I want someone as protection.' She then had a producer that was assigned to be with her all the time." Theron confirms she "didn't feel safe," and an assistant director describes the tension between the pair as "unbelievable," E! reports.

For his part, however, Hardy says in the book, "Charlize is an intense woman. Very intense, actually. In a good way. I mean, look at her in Monster—that's not somebody walking in the park. You don't just summon up that kind of authenticity without bringing a tremendous wealth of artistic ability. She's a very serious actor. So, I don't see why she would ever be intimidated by me or in any way feel frightened. I think that was more bollocks." Cast member Zoe Kravitz says both Hardy and Theron were at times frustrated with filmmaker George Miller's methods: "It was hard to watch with Tom. He really had moments of frustration, of anger. Charlize did, too, but I feel like he's the one who really took it out on George the most, and that was a bummer to see." USA Today has more from the book. (Read more Charlize Theron stories.)