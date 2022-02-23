Trump's Take on Putin's Move: 'Pretty Savvy'

(Newser) – Donald Trump may no longer be the president responding to Vladimir Putin's moves, but his comments on the Russia-Ukraine situation swiftly grabbed headlines. In a Tuesday interview on the conservative Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (full interview here), Trump spoke about Putin's decision to recognize two breakaway regions in Ukraine's east. NPR flags some of his comments:

"I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius.' Putin declares a big portion ... of Ukraine, Putin declares it as independent. So, Putin is now saying, 'It's independent,' a large section of Ukraine. I said, 'How smart is that?' And he's gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That's [the] strongest peace force. ... We could use that on our southern border," he said in reference to the US-Mexico border.

"Had I been in office, not even thinkable. This would never have happened. But here's a guy that says, you know, 'I'm gonna declare a big portion of Ukraine independent,' he used the word 'independent,' 'and we're gonna go out and we're gonna go in and we're gonna help keep peace.' You gotta say that's pretty savvy. And you know what the response was from Biden? There was no response."

story continues below

Reaction was swift. At the Washington Post, Philip Bump calls Trump's reaction "not surprising" but "noteworthy." He points out that in the interview, Trump once again claimed that were he president, Putin wouldn't have entered Ukraine. "The impression he hopes to give is one of strength; that Putin feared his response," writes Bump, who points out there's no indication that's true. His take: "It seems much more likely that, if American politics played any role at all, Putin would want to move when he could expect the political right to criticize Biden more than himself. That includes the former president. After all, Putin’s so savvy, right?"