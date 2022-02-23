 
X

Cops Care for Budgie Found After Massive Storm

Barry seems 'suited to a life in blue,' they quip
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 23, 2022 3:28 PM CST
Cops Care for Budgie Found After Massive Storm
A budgie (not Barry).   (Getty Images)

(Newser) – If you need a little sunshine on your Wednesday, police in the UK are able to deliver it. The BBC reports that Transport Police in Essex are caring for a budgie that maybe have escaped from home during the gnarly storms that recently hit the country. On Monday they tweeted a photo of the bird, which they said was "found in the car park at Southend Victoria station ... after flying a little too far from the nest during the storm." While they search for whoever owns "Barry," they're caring for the creature, who they note appears to be "suited to a life in blue," perhaps due to his blue and white coloring.

story continues below

In a Tuesday tweet, they showcased Barry's new digs and provided an update: "We've upgraded Barry from his cardboard box & given him ample food & water. We're still looking for Barrys rightful owner, but until then he seems suited to a life in blue but perhaps he'd be better suited to working with @NPASSouthEast?" a reference to the National Police Air Service. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X