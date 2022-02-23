Cops Care for Budgie Found After Massive Storm

(Newser) – If you need a little sunshine on your Wednesday, police in the UK are able to deliver it. The BBC reports that Transport Police in Essex are caring for a budgie that maybe have escaped from home during the gnarly storms that recently hit the country. On Monday they tweeted a photo of the bird, which they said was "found in the car park at Southend Victoria station ... after flying a little too far from the nest during the storm." While they search for whoever owns "Barry," they're caring for the creature, who they note appears to be "suited to a life in blue," perhaps due to his blue and white coloring.

In a Tuesday tweet, they showcased Barry's new digs and provided an update: "We've upgraded Barry from his cardboard box & given him ample food & water. We're still looking for Barrys rightful owner, but until then he seems suited to a life in blue but perhaps he'd be better suited to working with @NPASSouthEast?" a reference to the National Police Air Service. (Read more uplifting news stories.)