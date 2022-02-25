Biden Introduces His Nominee to the Nation

(Newser) – "For too long, our government and our courts haven't looked like America," President Biden said Friday at the White House. "I believe it's time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation," he added in introducing his nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. If confirmed by the Senate, Jackson will replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, for whom she once clerked. "Justice Breyer, the members of the Senate will decide if I fill your seat, but please know that I could never fill your shoes," Jackson said Friday, the Washington Post reports.

The president praised Jackson's "independent-minded, uncompromising integrity." Her nomination fulfills Biden's promise to nominate a Black woman to the court for the first time, and groups that supported Vice President Kamala Harris when Biden picked her as his running mate are gearing up to counter any racist and sexist attacks, especially on social media. "Unfortunately as we break these glass ceilings, women of color, and specifically Black women, have always had a tough battle," said Melanie Campbell of the Black Women's Roundtable, per the Post. Democrats welcomed the nomination, with Rep. James Clyburn praising Biden for not only breaking the glass ceiling, but "taking a sledgehammer to it."

But Republicans criticized Jackson's Harvard Law resume and called her rulings as a federal judge liberal. Few have expressed interesting in voting to confirm her, per the New York Times. In her remarks, Jackson emphasized her learnings at home, where she watched her father as a child "sitting at the kitchen table reading his law books," and from Breyer. She credited Constance Baker Motley, the first Black woman appointed a federal judge, as an inspiration. And she spoke of her good fortune in being born in the US, which she called "the greatest beacon of hope and democracy." Politico has a personal and professional bio here. (Read more Ketanji Brown Jackson stories.)