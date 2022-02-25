Biden Has Chosen His SCOTUS Nominee

(Newser) – She was one of the first names floated as President Biden's next possible nominee for the Supreme Court. Now, we can take away the "possible." On Friday, the White House said that Biden will today nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is currently serving on the US Court of Appeals for the DC District. It's a declaration that will be made exactly two years to the day that Biden first vowed to select the first Black woman justice if he were elected president, notes CNN.

After spending nearly 10 years on Washington's federal district court, Jackson, 51, was moved up last year by Biden to the DC Circuit to replace Merrick Garland, who left to accept the position as attorney general, per Politico. Jackson also has experience working as a public defender in DC—experience Biden has previously noted he'd like to see more of on the high court bench. Jackson also once clerked for Stephen Breyer, the Supreme Court justice she would replace once he steps down at the end of this term if she's confirmed.

CNN notes there'd been hints this week that Jackson might get Biden's nod: For instance, the court she's now on issued an opinion on Thursday when usually it reserves opinion releases for Tuesdays and Fridays only. Leaving Friday open would allow Jackson to head to the White House to be announced as the nominee. Politico notes it's not clear if she'll get any Republican votes during her confirmation, as she's a favorite of left-leaning activists and "has fans" within the influential Congressional Black Caucus. Still, the Harvard Law School grad received a thumbs-up last year from GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski when she was confirmed to her seat on the DC Circuit. (Read more Ketanji Brown Jackson stories.)