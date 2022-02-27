 
X

Scratch-Off Player Wins a Second $10M Payoff

Juan Hernandez cashed in the first time in 2019
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 27, 2022 11:50 AM CST
Scratch-Off Player Wins a Second $10M Payoff
Ralph Cox plays a scratch-off ticket in Gulfport, Miss., in 2019.   (Alyssa Newton/The Sun Herald via AP)

(Newser) – Juan Hernandez is starting to get good at this. The Long Island man claimed a $10 million prize in a New York Lottery Deluxe scratch-off game last week—his second windfall, after winning his first $10 million in a scratch-off game in 2019, per WNBC. The New York Lottery said he beat odds of 1 in 3,521,600 to win the Deluxe game, per CNN; the odds of winning a second time defy comprehension. Hernandez chose to take his winnings last week in a lump-sum payment: $6,510,000. He didn't say whether he'll keep playing, but it's clear Hernandez doesn't need another windfall. "I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in '19," he said. (Read more lottery winner stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X