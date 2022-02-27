Scratch-Off Player Wins a Second $10M Payoff

(Newser) – Juan Hernandez is starting to get good at this. The Long Island man claimed a $10 million prize in a New York Lottery Deluxe scratch-off game last week—his second windfall, after winning his first $10 million in a scratch-off game in 2019, per WNBC. The New York Lottery said he beat odds of 1 in 3,521,600 to win the Deluxe game, per CNN; the odds of winning a second time defy comprehension. Hernandez chose to take his winnings last week in a lump-sum payment: $6,510,000. He didn't say whether he'll keep playing, but it's clear Hernandez doesn't need another windfall. "I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in '19," he said. (Read more lottery winner stories.)