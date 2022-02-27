Unchartered Stays No. 1 as Godfather Reappears

(Newser) – For the eighth time in the last 2½ months, a movie starring Tom Holland is No. 1 at the box office. The Sony Pictures videogame adaptation Uncharted, starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg, led ticket sales for its second weekend of release with $23.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. Uncharted held well, too, dropping a modest 46% from its $44 million debut. In two weeks, it's made $83.4 million in US and Canadian theaters, the AP reports. On the heels of the blockbuster business for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the success of Uncharted has minted the expanding star power of the 25-year-old Holland.

No Way Home, which led the box office six times over December and January, is still one of the top draws in theaters. This weekend, it landed in third place with $5.8 million, edging it closer to $800 million in domestic ticket sales. With the release of Warner Bros.' The Batman coming on Friday, few new wide releases opened in theaters. The new release that performed best is five decades old. Paramount's 50th anniversary, remastered release of Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather debuted with $900,000 in 156 theaters.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.