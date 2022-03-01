 
2-Year-Old Found Safe in Stolen Car

Jacob Jardine was asleep in the backseat when car was taken
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 1, 2022 1:21 AM CST
This Child Abducted/Taken poster released by the California Highway Patrol shows Jacob Jardine, a 2-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco.   (California Highway Patrol via AP)

(Newser) – As his mother brought groceries from her SUV into her Sunnyvale, California, hotel room early Sunday, Jacob Jardine remained in the parked vehicle, asleep. His mother returned to find it had been stolen, with the 2-year-old still inside, the Press Democrat reports. By 6pm Sunday, the SUV had been found with the toddler inside, alive and apparently unharmed, ABC 7 reports. A few hours later, a 29-year-old Bay Area woman was arrested on suspicion of the crime.

Luong Tammy Huynh allegedly told police that when she drove away with the car, she had no idea the boy was inside until after she pulled over to a parking lot to take a nap. She ultimately left the car in the lot, about four miles from where it had been taken, with the boy still inside—where he remained for 13 to 14 hours, police say. There is no indication she knew the child or his mother.

"According to her, she was only trying to steal a vehicle," Sunnyvale Dept. of Public Safety Captain Craig Anderson says. "But, we have a lot of suspicions about if that's the case, why wouldn't she leave an anonymous tip about where the vehicles at and where the child's at." She is jailed on suspicion of charges including kidnapping, child endangerment and vehicle theft. The boy has been reunited with his family. (Read more California stories.)

