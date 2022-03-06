 
X

For Drivers in 2 States, Big Change Looms at Gas Pump

New Jersey, Oregon may finally allow drivers to pump their own gas
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 6, 2022 1:45 PM CST
For Drivers in 2 States, Big Change Looms at Gas Pump
A motorist pumps gasoline at a Mobil gas station.   (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

(Newser) – Out-of-state drivers heading through New Jersey or Oregon likely encounter a surprise when they stop for gas: In those states, drivers (mostly) still can't pump their own. Now, however, both states are considering legislation to finally allow the practice, reports the Hill. Rising gas prices and a tight labor market—it's tough to find attendants—are two big reasons behind the impetus. Technically, New Jersey is the only state to outlaw self-service pumps entirely. As the Oregonian reported, Oregon eased its rules in 2015 to allow them at some rural gas stations at night. The state also allowed self-service during the early days of the pandemic, but, generally speaking, self-service is still a foreign concept in the state.

“It’s about time. It’s only 73 years, let’s get a grip here,” said New Jersey Assemblyman Edward Thomson, per Politico. He is the Republican leader in the chamber, and his co-sponsor on the bill is Democratic Whip Carol Murphy. “Every other state has it. It’s not a safety issue. The new pumps are as safe as can be.” Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy notes that self-service gas has long "been sort of a political third rail in New Jersey," and previous efforts have failed. However, it appears the new legislation has a better chance, though the Hill sees the prospects in both states as "uncertain." Each would require that stations continue to offer full-service but add self-service as an option. (Read more New Jersey stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X