Accused Texas Serial Killer: God Speaks to Me of My Acquittal

He's accused of being one of Texas' most prolific serial killers, but Billy Chemirmir says there's no way he'll be convicted. The 48-year-old gave an interview to the Dallas Morning News via two phone calls from his Dallas County jail cell, where he's awaiting trial. Chemirmir, who will go on trial for the murder of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris after a mistrial in November, faces not just that capital murder charge but 17 others in the deaths of 17 other women. But he insists, "I am not a killer. I'm not at all what they're saying I am. I am a very innocent person. I was not brought [up] that way. I was brought [up] in a good family. I didn't have any problems all my life." He says he's received messages from God regarding his eventual acquittal.

He talked with the News about growing up in Kenya as one of 28 children born to a wealthy farmer and his three wives, and his immigration to the US in 2003. He eventually started working as a senior caregiver, and he's accused of targeting some of his female victims that way, going door-to-door at high-end senior living communities and persuading victims to let him inside before smothering them with pillows. He is accused of stealing jewelry from his victims, sometimes selling it online before the women had even been found murdered. But he denies everything, and says the medical examiner was "under pressure" to reinvestigate older deaths that were originally listed as heart attacks. He also accuses his defense team as "ineffective" and says he may soon ask for new representation. Read the full interview here.