Taron Egerton Passes Out Onstage Mid-Play

(Newser) – Taron Egerton made it nearly to the end of the debut performance of COCK, the play in which he stars as the boyfriend of Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey, before passing out cold on stage. A doctor in the audience for the Saturday night performance in London's West End came to the aid of the 32-year-old while the show took a 40-minute pause, People reports. Ultimately the director came onstage to tell the audience Egerton was doing fine but that understudy Joel Harper Jackson would take over for the final 15 minutes, Deadline reports. Egerton then took to his Instagram stories Sunday morning to reassure fans he was A-OK, other than a "slightly sore neck and a bruised ego."

"I've decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out," the Rocketman actor wrote. "That being said, apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I'll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night." He thanked his castmates and the team at the theater, and added a special thanks to Jackson, who he said is "an amazing actor and a lovely person." (Read more Taron Egerton stories.)