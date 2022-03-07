 
X

Taron Egerton Passes Out Onstage Mid-Play

Actor is fine, he reassured fans the next morning
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 7, 2022 12:20 AM CST
Taron Egerton Faints on Stage During Debut of New Play
Taron Egerton poses for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, Feb. 2 2020.   (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

(Newser) – Taron Egerton made it nearly to the end of the debut performance of COCK, the play in which he stars as the boyfriend of Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey, before passing out cold on stage. A doctor in the audience for the Saturday night performance in London's West End came to the aid of the 32-year-old while the show took a 40-minute pause, People reports. Ultimately the director came onstage to tell the audience Egerton was doing fine but that understudy Joel Harper Jackson would take over for the final 15 minutes, Deadline reports. Egerton then took to his Instagram stories Sunday morning to reassure fans he was A-OK, other than a "slightly sore neck and a bruised ego."

"I've decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out," the Rocketman actor wrote. "That being said, apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I'll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night." He thanked his castmates and the team at the theater, and added a special thanks to Jackson, who he said is "an amazing actor and a lovely person." (Read more Taron Egerton stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X