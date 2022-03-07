Russia to Syrians: Come Fight in Ukraine

(Newser) – As Russia's invasion moves deeper into Ukraine, the country is looking to expand its ranks of urban fighters, US officials say. As such, Russia has been recruiting Syrians skilled in urban combat to come and join the fray, offering $200 to $300 for six months, officials tell the Wall Street Journal. Some are reportedly already in Russia, planning to join the invasion. Chechen forces have also reportedly been deployed to Ukraine. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says 16,000 foreigners have volunteered to fight on his side as well. More of the latest on the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians were trying to escape to safety when Russian shelling pummeled cities in Ukraine’s center, north and south, forcing them to take shelter and leaving corpses in the streets. Ukraine officials described the failed evacuation efforts in Kyiv’s suburbs as "catastrophic," the AP reports. The number of Ukrainian refugees is now at 1.5 million, “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II" per the UN.

A third round of talks is planned for Monday. See more of the latest developments at the AP.