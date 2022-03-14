Liz Cheney in 2024? A Buzz Is Growing

(Newser)
A number of stories have surfaced of late about Liz Cheney, whose bid for reelection to her House seat in Wyoming will be one of the most closely watched races in this year's midterm elections. But in discussing the primary, the stories have something else in common: All explore the possibility that Cheney will run for president in 2024 as the anti-Trump candidate among Republicans.
- Anti-Trump lane: The AP sees a "shadow primary" already underway and puts Cheney in a camp with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Adam Kinzinger as possible 2024 GOP contenders who stand in opposition to former President Trump. Cheney appears to have the strongest national profile, however. And she "has encouraged 2024 speculation by delivering prominent speeches about the future of the Republican Party in recent months, including a November address in New Hampshire, which typically hosts the first presidential primary election." She also raised $7.1 million last year, more than any other member of the House.
- GOP support: A report at CNN, meanwhile, points out that Cheney is pulling in donations from a decent number of anti-Trump Republican donors and adds that her "own activity suggests she is laying the groundwork" for a role beyond Wyoming (including the trip to New Hampshire mentioned by the AP). "Would it surprise me? Not even in the slightest," said Landon Brown, a GOP state representative in Wyoming who's backing Cheney in the upcoming primary.
- That primary: First, though, Cheney actually has to win her GOP primary, and Trump is making it a top priority to get her defeated. Her primary foe at the moment is Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman. An assessment at Politico suggests Cheney will need Democrats and independents to switch party affiliations to vote for her in the GOP primary, though Cheney herself is not advocating that. The story also collects this quote from a disgruntled Mary Martin, chair of the GOP in Teton County: "She's been MIA since Jan. 6. And what we all truly believe is that the Wyoming seat is a stepping stone to running for president in 2024 and she needs to get Trump out of the way. And to raise money, she's using the anti-Trump commentary."
