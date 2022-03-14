Liz Cheney in 2024? A Buzz Is Growing

(Newser) – A number of stories have surfaced of late about Liz Cheney, whose bid for reelection to her House seat in Wyoming will be one of the most closely watched races in this year's midterm elections. But in discussing the primary, the stories have something else in common: All explore the possibility that Cheney will run for president in 2024 as the anti-Trump candidate among Republicans.

Anti-Trump lane: The AP sees a "shadow primary" already underway and puts Cheney in a camp with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Adam Kinzinger as possible 2024 GOP contenders who stand in opposition to former President Trump. Cheney appears to have the strongest national profile, however. And she "has encouraged 2024 speculation by delivering prominent speeches about the future of the Republican Party in recent months, including a November address in New Hampshire, which typically hosts the first presidential primary election." She also raised $7.1 million last year, more than any other member of the House.