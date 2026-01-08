DeSantis Calls Special Session to Redraw Congressional Map

Florida's governor is pushing the congressional map fight right up to the wire. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday ordered a special legislative session for April 20-24 to redraw Florida's US House districts, timing it just days before the current April 24 candidate filing deadline. He said the extra session would follow the regular one so lawmakers can first deal with other state issues, adding on X that "every Florida resident deserves to be represented fairly and constitutionally," per NBC News . The filing deadline could be moved if needed; Florida's primaries are scheduled for August.

DeSantis has publicly argued for waiting as long as possible, hoping the US Supreme Court might narrow the reach of the Voting Rights Act in time to make it easier for Republicans to craft a map that further favors the GOP. Some state Republicans wanted to act earlier, and the Florida House already held a short committee meeting to open the redistricting process during the regular session. Republicans currently hold 20 of Florida's 28 House seats and believe a new map could yield three to five more—which Politico notes could be just enough to tilt control of the House to the GOP.

But they face a major constraint: The Florida Constitution explicitly bans partisan gerrymandering, forcing lawmakers to find a way to lock in gains without running afoul of state law or the courts, notes NBC. Florida Democrats are pushing back, with the state party calling DeSantis' move "reckless, partisan, and opportunistic," per the AP. "Regardless of any bluster from the governor's office, the only reason we're having this unprecedented conversation about drawing new maps is because Donald Trump demanded it," says Lori Berman, the state Senate's Democratic leader. "The redistricting process is meant to serve the people, not the politicians."

The move comes amid an atypically aggressive mid-decade redistricting surge nationwide, pushed along after President Trump urged GOP-led states to redraw maps to protect the party's narrow House majority. Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina have already approved more Republican-friendly maps, while Democrats in California and Virginia have countered with their own moves. Republicans have also hit roadblocks: In December, Indiana's state Senate rebuffed a new GOP-drawn congressional plan after months of pressure.