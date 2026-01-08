Heritage Foundation Urges Trump to 'Save the Family'

The Heritage Foundation, known for publishing Project 2025 , is now calling on the government to promote marriage and babies—among heterosexual couples, that is. In a forthcoming paper titled "Saving America by Saving the Family," the conservative think tank urges President Trump and Congress to deploy new tax breaks, benefit rules, and cultural campaigns to encourage heterosexual marriage and larger families, reports the Washington Post . Ideas include government-seeded accounts for newborns that are most advantageous if cashed out after marriage, caps on alimony, "marriage bootcamp" classes, and financial perks for couples who stay married for decades.

Heritage frames the plan as a response to low US birth rates and what it calls a "profound cultural malaise" in which more adults avoid forming families, partly due to "climate change alarmism." The group asks policymakers to "protect life from fertilization" and criticizes technologies like IVF and genetic testing for manipulating or destroying embryos—an emphasis that sits uneasily with Trump's campaign vow to be "the fertilization president" by expanding IVF coverage. The report marks a shift for Heritage from its traditional small-government, free-market posture to a more interventionist social agenda aligned with a rising "pronatalist" current on the right.

The paper also recommends work requirements for social programs, a 16-year-old age minimum for social media and some AI tools, and a "uniform day of rest" to restrict commercial activity in favor of worship, family time, and rest. The proposals, which Heritage estimates would add about $280 billion to the national debt over a decade, are already drawing fire, including from some conservatives. Former Heritage research fellow Joel Griffith, now with Advancing American Freedom, argues the paper misdiagnoses the causes of falling fertility rates and leans on expensive new entitlements for middle- and upper-middle-income families without evidence that they'd boost the birth rate.

Legal scholars say several ideas appear to collide with constitutional protections for speech and privacy or stretch federal authority into domains usually reserved for states. Earlier drafts went even further, suggesting parents should get an extra half-vote per child, along with criminal penalties for adultery and bans on pornography, the Post notes. The family push comes as Heritage weathers internal turmoil over its leader's initial support of Tucker Carlson's interview with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and attempt to court Fuentes' followers, as well as allegations of antisemitism. Some staffers have departed over what they see as a break with traditional conservatism.