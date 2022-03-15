10 Most Popular Dog Breeds in US

(Newser) – Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on US dog lovers' heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club's top five most popular dog breeds for the first time in nearly a quarter-century, per the AP. The club's annual popularity rankings came out Tuesday, drawn from more than 800,000 purebred puppies and older pooches that joined the nation's oldest canine registry last year. With 197 recognized breeds, the list ranges from such familiar furry faces as Labs—No. 1 for an unprecedented 31 straight years—to the newly added Biewer terrier (making a strong debut at #82) and unusual pups like the hairless Xoloitzcuintli (#119). We've rounded up (like a border collie, #31) the top 10 here:

Labrador retrievers French bulldogs Golden retrievers German shepherds Poodles Bulldogs Beagles Rottweilers German shorthaired pointers Dachshunds