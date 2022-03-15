Inside Chernobyl, Staffers Are on the Brink

(Newser) – Russian forces took control of Chernobyl on Feb. 24. Roughly 210 technicians and support staff who are tasked with minding the circulation of cool water over Chernobyl's spent fuel rods have been at the plant since they arrived for what was to be a 12-hour shift, unable to leave and "approaching 500 hours on the job," as Joe Parkinson and Drew Hinshaw put it in a piece for the Wall Street Journal. They point out that over the past few weeks, there have been "competing Ukrainian and Russian narratives" about how those staffers and the facility in general are doing. They've done their best to piece together a more complete narrative, one based on interviews with workers on the inside, relatives, and local officials, as well as recordings of a call placed each morning by the plant to managers in an office some 30 miles away.

What Parkinson and Hinshaw pieced together is highly uncomfortable: workers in need of medication; a 70-year-old cook who has collapsed from exhaustion; no food beyond porridge and canned items; and seized phones, with only minute-long calls permitted to family. A standout paragraph: