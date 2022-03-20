UN Estimates Civilian Toll

(Newser) – The fighting in Ukraine has killed at least 900 civilians so far, the United Nations human rights agency estimated Sunday. A statement said that 1,459 were reported injured, and that those killed included 179 men, 134 women, 11 girls, and 25 boys, per CNN. Another 39 children and 514 adults were killed, but their sex isn't known. Most of the casualties were inflicted by explosive weapons, the UN said, during shelling from heavy artillery and airstrikes. Other developments included:

Evacuations : Seven humanitarian corridors were set up Sunday for civilians fleeing Mariupo and other cities, Ukrainian officials said. At one point, Mariupo's city council reported that 789 residents had reached Zaporizhzhia, a city about 140 miles north, on 11 buses, per the Washington Post. More buses were headed to pick up evacuees in Berdyansk, the officials said. President Volodymyr Zelensky said about 4,000 people were evacuated Saturday from Mariupol and more than 2,600 from other places.

: Seven humanitarian corridors were set up Sunday for civilians fleeing Mariupo and other cities, Ukrainian officials said. At one point, Mariupo's city council reported that 789 residents had reached Zaporizhzhia, a city about 140 miles north, on 11 buses, per the Washington Post. More buses were headed to pick up evacuees in Berdyansk, the officials said. President Volodymyr Zelensky said about 4,000 people were evacuated Saturday from Mariupol and more than 2,600 from other places. Pleas to Israel : Zelensky gave a video address to Israeli lawmakers that thanked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for his intervention with Russia but criticized the nation for not taking a strong moral stand supporting Ukraine. Zelensky, who is Jewish, upset some officials by seeming to compare Jewish history to Ukraine's current plight when he asked that Israel accept more refugees, per the New York Times. "Our people are now wandering in the world, seeking security," he said, "as you once did."

: Zelensky gave a video address to Israeli lawmakers that thanked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for his intervention with Russia but criticized the nation for not taking a strong moral stand supporting Ukraine. Zelensky, who is Jewish, upset some officials by seeming to compare Jewish history to Ukraine's current plight when he asked that Israel accept more refugees, per the New York Times. "Our people are now wandering in the world, seeking security," he said, "as you once did." No Ukraine visit : President Biden's trip to Europe this week will not include a stop in Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. The president plans to attend NATO and European Union summits, per the Hill. He will work "to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin's invasion of Ukraine" on his trip, Psaki said.

: President Biden's trip to Europe this week will not include a stop in Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. The president plans to attend NATO and European Union summits, per the Hill. He will work "to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin's invasion of Ukraine" on his trip, Psaki said. Peacekeeping force: One summit topic could be Poland's proposal for a NATO peacekeeping force in Ukraine. A Biden administration official said Sunday that US troops would not be part of such a mission.