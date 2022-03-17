Hey Password-Sharers, Netflix Is Coming for You

(Newser) – Your days of sharing Netflix passwords across households appear to be numbered. The company is testing new ways to crackdown on password sharing, including offering linked accounts at a discounted rate. The ability to create separate profiles and watch multiple streams from one paying account has "created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared," the company said in a Wednesday blog post, per CNN. "As a result, accounts are being shared between households—impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members." But "we've been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more."

As part of those efforts, Netflix users in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru will have access to new features over the next few weeks. These will allow members with Standard and Premium plans to add up to two extra members from other households, who can control their own profile and login, for the equivalent of $2.99 per month. Eying more income, Netflix is also making it easy for all members to transfer profile information, such as viewing history, to an extra member account or entirely new account. Extra member accounts will not be counted toward Netflix's paid subscriber figures, the company said. It did not indicate if or when the new features might be rolled out to its 222 million overall subscribers, per USA Today. (This follows a price hike on all accounts.)