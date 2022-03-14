Dolly Parton: No Rock Hall of Fame for Me, Please

(Newser) – Dolly Parton is a country legend, but is she a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer? The star herself says no. In an unusual move for the entertainment world, Parton "respectfully" asked that her name be taken out of contention for this year's possible inductees into the rock hall, reports Deadline. In a tweet, Parton wrote that she was "extremely flattered" to have been nominated, but "I don't feel that I have earned that right." She explained that she'd like to be reconsidered if she ever puts out a great rock album, adding that the nomination has inspired her to give it a try.

Billboard notes that Parton has made this kind of move before. Last year, she asked Tennessee lawmakers to scrap an idea to put up a statue of her at the state Capitol. A post at USA Today points out that Parton would not be the first country giant to enter the rock hall, ticking off names including Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, and Hank Williams. Regardless, Parton wants no part of it—yet. There's always the possibility of a new album. "My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one," she wrote. (See this year's list of inductees.)