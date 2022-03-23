Epstein's Islands Are for Sale

(Newser) – Two islands where Jeffrey Epstein was accused of sexually assaulting women and girls are for sale. Known as Great St James and Little St. James, the Caribbean islands are listed at $125 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. An attorney for the estate of Epstein, a financier whose 2019 death was ruled suicide, said money from the sale of the islands will go toward resolving lawsuits and other costs. The proceeds will be taxable and subject to claims by creditors, including liens placed on the Virgin Islands properties by Attorney General Denise George.

Virgin Islands prosecutors said in 2020 that Epstein had brought girls as young as 11 to the private islands who were sexually assaulted by him and his associates. So far, an Epstein estate attorney said, $121 million from Epstein's estate has been paid to victims through its compensation program, per the Guardian. Epstein bought the 70-acre Little St. James in 1998 and Great St. James, which is about 160 acres, in 2016 for nearly $20 million, per the Journal. Epstein's New York mansion and Palm Beach, Florida, house already have been sold by his estate, bringing in nearly $70 million combined. (Read more Jeffrey Epstein stories.)