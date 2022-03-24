Stocks Rebound, Continuing Their Seesaw

(Newser) – The stock market on Thursday reclaimed much of the losses it endured on Wednesday. The Dow rose 349 points to 34,707, the S&P 500 rose 63 points to 4,520, and the Nasdaq rose 269 points to 14,191. All the gains were more than 1%, and the Nasdaq's was nearly 2%. CNBC chalks it up partly to a strong report on jobless claims suggesting that the economic recovery remained in tact. Semiconductor stocks, which would benefit from a full recovery, did particularly well, as did tech stocks in general, per the Wall Street Journal.

“There has been so much volatility over the past week or so,” Victoria Fernandez of Crossmark Global Investments tells CNBC. “We’re seeing a combination of some good economic news, some people going in and picking up names. That’s why we see a little bit of a bounce here.” The AP notes that markets remain mostly mixed for the week after days of "seesaw" trading. “There’s a little bit of tug-of-war right now ... and investors are just looking for direction,” says Darrell Cronk of Wells Fargo. (Read more stock market stories.)