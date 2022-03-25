Hayden Panettiere 'Okay' After Fight Outside Bar

(Newser) – It's not the usual kind of clip for actress Hayden Panettiere. The 32-year-old star of Heroes and Nashville was filmed taking part in a fight outside a Los Angeles bar Thursday night, and TMZ has the footage. As TMZ explains, Panettiere appeared to be mostly trying to keep her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson away from the trouble, without much success. But Panettiere herself also ends up in the mix and even appears to get kicked in the face at one point. She also could be heard yelling "Jail!" repeatedly to Hickerson, an apparent attempt to remind him that he is on probation—for a domestic violence case, against Panettiere. No arrests were made.

The melee took place outside the Sunset Marquis, and a rep for Panettiere tells People in a statement she is "okay" after the scrum. "While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip," says the rep. That led to an argument and everyone being ushered outside. "Brian was attacked by the group, as was Hayden, who in her best effort tried to (defuse) the situation." Hickerson was sentenced in April to 45 days in jail after pleading no contest to two counts of injuring a spouse/cohabitant/girlfriend/child's parent, per People. He remains on probation. (Read more Hayden Panettiere stories.)