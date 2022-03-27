Big Names Beat The Batman

(Newser) – Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum led the action-adventure comedy throwback The Lost City to a $31 million debut in US and Canadian theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, dethroning The Batman from the No. 1 spot the superhero film had held for most of March. The Lost City relied on the relatively old-fashioned concept of star power to propel the Paramount Pictures release above expectations at the box office, the AP reports. The chemistry between Bullock and Tatum helped make the film, directed by the brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, an appealing romantic-comedy diversion with shades of 1984's Romancing the Stone.

The Indian epic “RRR" ("Rise Roar Revolt") opened with $9.5 million in 1,200 North American theaters, one of the largest releases ever for a movie from India. S.S. Rajamouli's period film about two revolutionaries debuted the same time in India. There's no centralized box-office reporting there, but “RRR" was expected to be one of the country's biggest blockbusters. For the first time this year, the release calendar is about to get consistently busy. The coming weeks will see the releases of Morbius, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, The Bad Guys, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. All are opening exclusively in theaters.

