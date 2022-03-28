After Boy's Fatal Fall, Dollywood Closing Its Own Tower Ride

(Newser) – After the tragic death of a 14-year-old who fell from the OrlandoFreeFall ride at Florida's ICON Park, Dollywood is closing its own drop tower ride temporarily. The Tennessee theme park's 20-story Drop Line was developed by the same manufacturer as the Orlando ride, CNN reports. "Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority," says the park's public relations director. "Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line."

"We were deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Fla. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time," the director adds. While speculation has centered on whether the teen was properly restrained on the ride, the director of sales and marketing for the company that owns the ride tells Spectrum News he was secured in his seat. Pressed further on the ride's restraint design, he said, "Our safety harness that goes over the chest of the rider is sufficient and obviously we're gonna look into this further. We're going to work with all the authorities and that's all we can share at this point."