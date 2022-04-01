After Students Arrive 2 Minutes Late, Professor Calls Cops

(Newser) – Georgia State University students are speaking out against a professor who called the police on two students who arrived two minutes late for her English class. In a TikTok video posted Wednesday, student Bria Blake says professor Carissa Gray asked her classmates Taylor and Kamryn to leave after they arrived late for the class at Perimeter College, NBC reports. Blake says that when the students refused to leave, telling Gray they had paid to be there, the professor left and returned with two armed officers.

The two students involved are Black, as is Gray. Blake says that because of police violence against Black people, Taylor and Kamryn were "terrified of what could happen to them" when officers were called. "Calling the police on two students for being two minutes late to class is extremely unreasonable and dangerous," she says in the video. "Stuff like this cannot keep happening to Black youth in America." Georgia State University says it is looking into how the incident was handed by the professor.

"Campus police arrived after being called by the faculty member and immediately de-escalated the situation between the students and faculty member," the university said in a statement, per NBC. "Clearly, no crime had been committed so there were no arrests." The school's code of conduct says an instructor can call police if a student "poses an immediate threat to the safety" of themselves or anybody else in the classroom. (Read more university stories.)