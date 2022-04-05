France, Germany Expel Dozens of Russian Diplomats

(Newser) – Moscow faced global revulsion and dozens of Russian diplomats were expelled from European countries Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with the corpses of civilians and other evidence of apparent war crimes. The French foreign ministry announced Monday that France has decided to expel "numerous” Russian diplomats, saying their “activities were contrary to our security interests." The announcement came hours after Germany said it was expelling 40 diplomats and Lithuania said it expelled the Russian ambassador and will recall its envoy in Moscow, the AP reports.

German news agency dpa quoted German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser as saying that the diplomats being expelled are those "whom we attribute to the Russian intelligence services.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the capital, Kyiv, for his first reported trip since the war began nearly six weeks ago to see for himself what he called the “genocide” and “war crimes” in Bucha, reports the AP. He said dead people had been “found in barrels, basements, strangled, tortured.” Later, in a video address to the Romanian parliament, Zelensky said he fears there are places where even worse atrocities have happened.

"The military tortured people, and we have every reason to believe that there are many more people killed," he said. "Much more than we know now." The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office described one room discovered in Bucha as a "torture chamber." In a statement, it said the bodies of five men with their hands bound were found in the basement of a children's sanatorium where civilians were tortured and killed. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the horrific scenes outside Kyiv as a "stage-managed anti-Russian provocation."