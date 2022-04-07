Lawmakers Fight to Save Texas Mom on Death Row

(Newser) – Texas inmate Melissa Lucio is weeks away from becoming the first Hispanic woman to be executed in the state's history—but scores of state lawmakers are among those calling for clemency. Lucio was sentenced to death in 2008 for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah. Her lawyers, however, say jurors were never shown forensic evidence suggesting the girl's injuries could have been caused by a fall down stairs outside the family's apartment two days before her death, CBS reports. Lawyers say Lucio was coerced into confessing during a relentless five-hour interrogation that began just two hours after her daughter's death. She asserted her innocence more than 100 times during questioning.

Lawyers say Lucio—a mother of 14 who was pregnant with twins at the time of Mariah's death—was abused as a child and by two husbands. In a clemency petition, experts on false confessions said Lucio was extremely vulnerable to coercion during the interrogation because of a "cognitive deficit, history of significant trauma and corresponding mental health issues," USA Today reports. Four jurors in the case support the clemency petition, including Johnny Galvan Jr., who wrote in a Houston Chronicle op-ed that he wishes he could take back his vote. He says jurors were never told that there was a medical explanation other than child abuse for Mariah's injuries.

Lucio is scheduled to die on April 27. Some 83 members of the Texas House of Representatives—a bipartisan majority—sent Gov. Greg Abbott and the state Board of Pardons and Paroles a letter last month calling for a reprieve or a commutation of Lucio's sentence. One of them was Republican Rep. Jeff Leach. "As a conservative Republican myself, who has long been a supporter of the death penalty in the most heinous cases ... I have never seen a more troubling case than the case of Melissa Lucio," Leach says. He joined a group of lawmakers who met with Lucio Wednesday in the unit that holds the state's female death row inmates. (Read more Texas stories.)