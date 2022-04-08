'Some Rude Person' Bumped Her—and She Won $10M

(Newser) – LaQuedra Edwards did not want to buy a $30 lottery scratch-off ticket. When she put her $40 into the California Lottery Scratchers vending machine at a Tarzana supermarket in November of last year, her plan was to buy her usual selection of lower-priced tickets. But then "some rude person" bumped into her, jostling her hand enough to cause her to push the button for a $30 200X Scratchers ticket, she says in a lottery statement. She wasn't pleased—until she scratched it off and discovered she'd won the game's top prize of $10 million.

"I didn't really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket) and I almost crashed my car," she says in the lottery statement. "I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app and I just kept thinking, 'This can't be right.'" But it was right, and Edwards says she will use the money to buy a house and launch a nonprofit organization. "I'm still in shock," she says. "All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, 'I'm rich!'" The store got a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket. (Read more lottery stories.)

