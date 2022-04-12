97 Animals Killed When Florida Home Goes Up in Flames

(Newser) – Nearly 100 animals died last week in a Florida house fire in what media reports are describing as a possible animal hoarding situation. None of the Jacksonville home's human residents were there when the fire broke out Friday afternoon, but 91 cats, five dogs, and one bird were, and all perished, First Coast News reports. A source tells the Florida Times-Union the residence was an animal rescue, but authorities have not confirmed that. Jacksonville's Animal Care and Protective Services had previously received animal cruelty complaints about the home in the past, but the animals reportedly seemed healthy each time an officer visited.

A veterinarian confirmed to authorities, per a complaint report from one of those incidents, "They always do everything I recommend. They get all the animals required vet care ... they will find sick animals and bring them in for treatment. That's not the issue. Collecting them is the issue, not inadequate care." The city has no limit on the number of animals allowed in one residence, as long as they are spayed, neutered, or otherwise sterilized, which most of these animals were. The Red Cross is helping the two adults who lived in the home, News4Jax reports. The cause of the fire is under investigation.