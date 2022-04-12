Gun May Have Jammed in NYC Subway Attack

(Newser) – The number of people injured in Tuesday morning's New York City subway attack has risen to 29—but there have been no fatalities, and a jammed gun may be part of the reason why. Police say there was a jammed round in a handgun they found at the scene, ABC7 reports. Investigators tell CNN that they also found several high-capacity magazines, smoke devices, fireworks, and a credit card that has given them a good idea of who the attacker is. Police believe the gunman used the card to rent a U-Haul truck. The truck was found in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon but the attacker is still at large.

Police say the attacker threw smoke bombs and then opened fire as a subway train pulled into East 36th Street station in Brooklyn. At least 10 people were shot on the train and the platform. At least 29 people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation, and other issues, the AP reports. Authorities say five people are in critical condition but are expected to survive. Police say the attack appeared to have been planned, but they haven't commented on a possible motive. At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul described the suspect as "cold hearted and depraved."

Agents from dozens of agencies continued searching for the gunman after the empty van was found, the New York Times reports. Police have described the attacker as a Black man, about 5-foot-5 with a heavy build. He was wearing a green construction vest and gray hooded sweatshirt and put on a gas mask before opening fire. Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that there will be an investigation to determine why the security camera system in the station apparently malfunctioned. Police say they were able to get images of the suspect from bystander video. (Read more New York City Subway stories.)